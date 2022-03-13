TshisaLIVE

'No man will ever say get out of my F car' — Lady Du shows off G-wagon

13 March 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Lady Du celebrates buying herself a new ride.
Lady Du celebrates buying herself a new ride.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

Congratulations are seemingly in order for Lady Du who recently revealed that she purchased a new set of wheels. 

When announcing the news on Wednesday, Lady Du took to her Instagram posting a picture of her and her daughter posing beside her Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and penned a lengthy note recalling conversations she had with people telling her to change the way she markets her brand on social media. 

In the post, Lady Du went on to shed light on the sacrifices she makes to afford luxuries in her life and expressed her gratitude to her supporters for streaming her music and booking her to perform. 

“Please clean up your Instagram they said, please look the part, you are too hood, brands won’t like it, why don’t you look like everyone else, why do you not wear expensive clothes, how come you like being in the hood more?

“Because I come from nothing, I had to build myself, I had to sacrifice a lot to buy what I’ve always wanted, I choose not to make things about me, you’ll never find me doing things for content for the people! I’m the driver of my own bus, @mercedesbenzsandton thank you sooo much for what y’all did for me today! ... That’s all your streams and bookings! Thank you soooo much! No man will ever say get out of my F car.” she wrote.

Read the full post below:

'Y’all are sick' — Lady Du hits back at tweeps putting her on blast

Lady Du was put on blast and accused of announcing celeb deaths prematurely.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | 'Rest in power kings' — Lady Du shares video of Mpura enjoying Riky Rick's performance

"This has to be the most painful video ever..." said the amapiano star.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lady Du shares her heartbreak as manager 'takes money' from her

"Guys I’m going through it I tell you, I curse the day I signed my management contract."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Lady Du gushes over King Monada’s commitment to his 'Day 1' & new wife

"You literally marrying the girl that was there with you through thick and thin, this just proves your character!" Lady Du applauded King Monada.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Ngiyabonga Guluva Nation' - Zola 7 finally shares banking details with fans TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Euphonik wins case against Ntsiki Mazwai — with costs TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | ‘I’m a mother figure to a lot of people’ — MaMkhize spends time with ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota, Ntsiki Mazwai accuse MaMkhize of chasing clout after her video with Zola ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae for supporting her while she chases her dreams TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT