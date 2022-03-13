'No man will ever say get out of my F car' — Lady Du shows off G-wagon

Congratulations are seemingly in order for Lady Du who recently revealed that she purchased a new set of wheels.

When announcing the news on Wednesday, Lady Du took to her Instagram posting a picture of her and her daughter posing beside her Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and penned a lengthy note recalling conversations she had with people telling her to change the way she markets her brand on social media.

In the post, Lady Du went on to shed light on the sacrifices she makes to afford luxuries in her life and expressed her gratitude to her supporters for streaming her music and booking her to perform.

“Please clean up your Instagram they said, please look the part, you are too hood, brands won’t like it, why don’t you look like everyone else, why do you not wear expensive clothes, how come you like being in the hood more?

“Because I come from nothing, I had to build myself, I had to sacrifice a lot to buy what I’ve always wanted, I choose not to make things about me, you’ll never find me doing things for content for the people! I’m the driver of my own bus, @mercedesbenzsandton thank you sooo much for what y’all did for me today! ... That’s all your streams and bookings! Thank you soooo much! No man will ever say get out of my F car.” she wrote.

