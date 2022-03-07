'Y’all are sick' — Lady Du hits back at tweeps putting her on blast
In the wake of the news of Sama-nominated artist DJ Dimplez's sudden passing, Lady Du topped the Twitter trends on Sunday when she was put on blast and accused of announcing celeb deaths prematurely.
While people mourn differently especially on the TL, tweeps seemed intolerant towards amapiano songstress Lady Du, who they lambasted for sharing a tribute to DJ Dimplez before the Mooi family released a statement to confirm the DJ's death.
Taking to Twitter she was not impressed by the tweets and said: “Y’all are sick I tell you — sick!”
DBN Gogo also got the heat when a tweep accused her of tweeting when there are celeb deaths, but never showing her face at the send-offs. She had a fiery clapback for those tweeps criticising her.
“Y'all wanna be disrespectful and think people won’t go there with you. I’ve said it countless times. I am not the one. I don’t bother anyone. Don’t come for me”
Hip-hop DJ Dimplez's family confirmed he passed away March 6, from a brain haemorrhage.
The Mooi family said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez.
Tributes have been flooding in for the Pop Bottles founder and pioneer whose career in the industry started in 2004.
Dimplez featured late producer and artist Riky Rick on his 2014 track Amatombazane and made hit songs including We Ain’t Leaving, on which he featured Anatii and L-Tido, and Way Up featuring Cassper Nyovest and JR.
