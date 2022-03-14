TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai talks about supporting GBV victims, activism and losing court cases

14 March 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai called for corporates to team up with activists who stand up against GBV.
Image: Twitter

Nsiki Mazwai says she is determined to continue using her voice to speak out against gender-based violence (GBV) regardless of having lost cases against alleged perpetrators. 

This comes after the Johannesburg high court made a final ruling regarding an interdict DJ Euphonik applied for against the poet and activist in March 2021, ordering her to pay all costs relating to the application.

In a recent interview on Newzroom Afrika, Ntsiki said she felt her voice was necessary in the justice system of and hoped corporate companies would back activists in their attempts to bring change.

“SA is an a dangerous position at the moment where the justice system works more in favour for perpetrators than it does for victims, or for voices that speak for victims.” she said.

“I believe women, and there is nothing anyone can ever do to take away my conviction and my voice from women who need my voice. I understand my voice is audible, I understand my voice is powerful and I understand t I should not abuse that power, but I also understand there are women out there who need me to use my voice.”

Watch the full video below:

Ntsiki has used her social media platform to highlight GBV accusations by people in and out of the limelight, and has explained her stance in Twitter posts.

“I believe all victims because I’d rather be wrong than subject someone to secondary victimisation after being raped,” she wrote.

“We always have to believe the victims first because women are more vulnerable to being raped. We have to start from the basis of believing her. And move from there,” she wrote in a tweet.

