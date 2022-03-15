SNAPS | ‘Shaking a** on a yacht’ — Inside LaConco’s Thailand vacation

Real Housewive of Durban star and businesswoman Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco has finally gifted herself with a long overdue vacation in Thailand, and sis has been living her best life.

Taking to Instagram to share moments from her island getaway, LaConco made it clear she was having fun on a yacht with her friends, and that here has been a considerable amount of a**-shaking and plenty of living out there.

“Bona ne ladies of SA shook their a** just a little, but lived more on a yacht. You ladies are a vibe, good music and lots of positive conversations. Saze sahappy sibancane, angifuni nje ukungachazi. Asibonge!”

LaConco said she's the happiest she's been in a while and she had positive vibes and picturesque views to thank for her joyful state of being.

“Assignment was understood, na enjoyment and good energy with lovely ladies on a yacht in Thailand. Like haibo ma eh, yamnadi into. Fork, ono nkinga akaluse ofish la,” Laconco wrote in her IG stories.

Check out the snaps from her getaway below: