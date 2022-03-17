×

TshisaLIVE

Big Hash goes on social media hiatus to finish album

17 March 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Rapper Big Hash is taking a break from social media to wrap up his album
Image: Instagram/ Big Hash

Big Hash is temporarily leaving social media while he finalises his album.

Taking to Instagram stories he shared he was going off the radar and plans to finish recording his album.

Many celebs have left social media platforms such as Twitter to protect their mental health from the cyberbullying they are sometimes subjected to.

The rapper, whose real name is Tshegetso Reabetswe Kungwane, celebrated a big win late last year for his work.

The rapper said he was going to be offline to finish his album
Image: Instagram/ The Big Hash

“Against all odds! In less than 2 weeks, all independent and still the #1 SA RNB album on @applemusic ... words cannot describe how grateful I am. A huge thank you to every producer, engineer and collaborator who helped me put this mixtape together, this is only the beginning. It wasn’t easy, but I took a bet on myself and we’re finally here. New visuals and merch coming this week.“ ARIES: a precursor to Heartbreak Hotel” out now on all platforms! 🇿🇦"

Big Hash joins a long list of celebs who have taken social media breaks.

Rapper Nasty C shared his plans to quit Twitter. He said he has been noticing the growing number of people complaining about how “toxic” the blue bird app is.

“Don’t spend all day on Twitter complaining about people on Twitter. Just leave. Delete it. It really is that simple. Post your links if you must, but don’t stay here. If you’re looking for love, kindness, support, understanding and/or a solution, you won’t find it here,” he wrote in a series of tweets.”

