Moonchild slams two-faced men who shame strippers with new 'Strip Club' song

Even though she's now on tour in the UK, the work doesn't stop for hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly who has finally announced her long-awaited second album.

The songstress, whose real name is Sanelisiwe Twisha, signed with Transgressive Records in 2020 and is kicking off with diverse mini LP Nüdes.

Moonchild also shares a brand new single Strip Club featuring Ghetts.

The track flips the male-led narrative, instead putting the woman in charge.

“This song means so much to me. Especially as the people being entertained in the strip club are the ones condemning these women in the outside world. This is my love letter to the hustlers, the strippers and the twerkers — a celebration of the continuously judged.

“These people are doing what they need to for their hustle, and whenever there’s a woman fighting for survival I’m going to celebrate her and make her voice heard. I want to change the narrative of clubs being perceived as foul spaces, and turn them into a space of liberation — to teach respectful culture, and tell people to come correct to witness the beauty and the hustle of the underrepresented,” Moonchild told TshisaLIVE.

Click here for Moonchild's new single and here to pre-order the album.