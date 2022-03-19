WATCH | K Naomi shares sweet moments with her hubby as she celebrates him

K Naomi is smitten by the man who put the shiny rock on her finger and on his birthday the media personality decided to give her fans a glimpse into how the lovebirds spent their time as she celebrated him.

She has been a woman in love for a while, but only made her relationship with her bae, known only as Tshepo or Mr P, Instagram official in 2021.

Taking to Instagram with a cute caption for an even cuter video made up of moments she's shared with her man, K Naomi wished her lover a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the father of my kids, my best friend, lover and husband. I’m extremely lucky to have you ... Thank you for inspiring, encouraging and comforting me. Thank you for always finding joy in making me happy. Today we celebrate you!”

Watch the video below: