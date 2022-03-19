×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | K Naomi shares sweet moments with her hubby as she celebrates him

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 March 2022 - 10:00
K Naomi shows off her hubby in a cute video.
K Naomi shows off her hubby in a cute video.
Image: Instagram/ K Naomi

K Naomi is smitten by the man who put the shiny rock on her finger and on his birthday the media personality decided to give her fans a glimpse into how the lovebirds spent their time as she celebrated him.

She has been a woman in love for a while, but only made her relationship with her bae, known only as Tshepo or Mr P, Instagram official in 2021.

Taking to Instagram with a cute caption for an even cuter video made up of moments she's shared with her man, K Naomi wished her lover a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the father of my kids, my best friend, lover and husband. I’m extremely lucky to have you ... Thank you for inspiring, encouraging and comforting me. Thank you for always finding joy in making me happy. Today we celebrate you!”

Watch the video below:

K Naomi has described this chapter of her life as “A God thing”, meant to illustrate that she's stepped into a season of her life that could only happen because it is God-ordained.

In September last year, the TV presenter shared the good news that her bae had asked for her hand in marriage.

“I said ‘YES’ to my best friend!” she wrote on Instagram sharing the good news.

Getting into her feels, Naomi said she is still in awe, adding that she's grateful her man has kept a promise he made to her before they started dating.

“I remember my fiancé saying this: 'Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated ...' This was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day. You’ve done exactly that from the day 1,” she wrote.

K Naomi pens love letter to her baby: ‘I’m truly grateful to be your mother’

"I pray I’m there to hold your hand and see you through all that life and the world has to offer but also help you build the confidence to want to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'Welcome to the world, princess': Halala! K Naomi is a mommy

'My heart in human form, so blessed and grateful for Baby P, little Ama.'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Oh baby! K Naomi announces pregnancy with the cutest video

K Naomi is about to become a first-time mom!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SNAPS | Inside K Naomi’s ‘perfect in every sense’ dreamy baby shower

"Naomi’s baby shower was so dreamy! Perfect in every sense! Your baby is so blessed to have you as a mommy," said Pearl Modiadie.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West's racial slur with lengthy letter TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Rasta honours Zola 7 with painting: ‘We have faith in him’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia