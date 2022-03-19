WATCH | K Naomi shares sweet moments with her hubby as she celebrates him
K Naomi is smitten by the man who put the shiny rock on her finger and on his birthday the media personality decided to give her fans a glimpse into how the lovebirds spent their time as she celebrated him.
She has been a woman in love for a while, but only made her relationship with her bae, known only as Tshepo or Mr P, Instagram official in 2021.
Taking to Instagram with a cute caption for an even cuter video made up of moments she's shared with her man, K Naomi wished her lover a happy birthday.
“Happy birthday to the father of my kids, my best friend, lover and husband. I’m extremely lucky to have you ... Thank you for inspiring, encouraging and comforting me. Thank you for always finding joy in making me happy. Today we celebrate you!”
K Naomi has described this chapter of her life as “A God thing”, meant to illustrate that she's stepped into a season of her life that could only happen because it is God-ordained.
In September last year, the TV presenter shared the good news that her bae had asked for her hand in marriage.
“I said ‘YES’ to my best friend!” she wrote on Instagram sharing the good news.
Getting into her feels, Naomi said she is still in awe, adding that she's grateful her man has kept a promise he made to her before they started dating.
“I remember my fiancé saying this: 'Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated ...' This was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day. You’ve done exactly that from the day 1,” she wrote.
