Husband, father of 3, chairperson and more — Here’s what Andile Mpisane has achieved at age 21

The year is not half way through yet and Andile Mpisane already has so many wins he could easily close the year if he wanted to.

The Royal AM chairperson, musician and reality TV star is the son of wealthy businesswoman MaMkhize and has been having a stunning year so far.

Here are some of his highlights in 2022.

Signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings Africa

Andile inked the deal on his 21st birthday. He took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers that he has joined Nasty C, Stogie T, Boity and LucasRaps as an artist signed under Def Jam Recordings Africa.