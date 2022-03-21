Husband, father of 3, chairperson and more — Here’s what Andile Mpisane has achieved at age 21
‘Dreams come true’
The year is not half way through yet and Andile Mpisane already has so many wins he could easily close the year if he wanted to.
The Royal AM chairperson, musician and reality TV star is the son of wealthy businesswoman MaMkhize and has been having a stunning year so far.
Here are some of his highlights in 2022.
Signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings Africa
Andile inked the deal on his 21st birthday. He took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers that he has joined Nasty C, Stogie T, Boity and LucasRaps as an artist signed under Def Jam Recordings Africa.
Toured iInternationally
Andile hogged headlines when he announced on his Instagram that he was going to be an opening act at the Legendz of the Streetz Tour in America. Andile and his mom Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize rubbed shoulders with rappers while they partied.
Landed on billboard in Times Square
While on the Legendz of the Streetz Tour in the US, Andile was the opening act for rappers Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mne, Fabolous and Trina performing his single Ubala. The musician also landed on a billboard in the Big Apple's infamous Times Square.
Tied the knot
This is one wedding that sent shock waves through Mzansi. Andile and Tamia got hitched last year in December. The video of the pair tying the knot went viral on social media and while many congratulated the couple, others claimed it was a publicity stunt and may be for a new music video. A few months later that theory seems not to be true.
The pair are happily married and expecting.
Soon to be father of three
Soon there is going to be a new bundle of joy running around in the Mpisane household. The newlyweds are expecting their first child together. Tamia made the pregnancy announcement on Valentine's Day in a video clip shared on her Instagram.
Andile is the father of two children with his ex, Sithelo.
Tamia was rumoured to be pregnant after she repeatedly posed in baggy clothes. She recently posted pictures of herself with the baby bump.
