'I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye' — Trevor Noah reacts to Ye being banned from the Grammy's

Comedian Trevor Noah has reacted to Kanye West's “concerning online behaviour” leading to him being banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Though Kanye has been nominated for five Grammys this year (for Best Rap Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Album Of The Year), throwing racial slurs at Trevor Noah after he weighed in on the 'KimYe' drama saw him banned from performing at the renowned ceremony.

This comes after the rapper was blocked from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the social network's harassment policy.

Trevor took to his timeline after the banned reports jokingly saying he did not intend to have Kanye cancelled.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” he wrote.