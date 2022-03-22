'I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye' — Trevor Noah reacts to Ye being banned from the Grammy's
Comedian Trevor Noah has reacted to Kanye West's “concerning online behaviour” leading to him being banned from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Though Kanye has been nominated for five Grammys this year (for Best Rap Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Album Of The Year), throwing racial slurs at Trevor Noah after he weighed in on the 'KimYe' drama saw him banned from performing at the renowned ceremony.
This comes after the rapper was blocked from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the social network's harassment policy.
Trevor took to his timeline after the banned reports jokingly saying he did not intend to have Kanye cancelled.
“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” he wrote.
Trevor responded to the racial slur with a lengthy comment on Kanye's now-deleted IG post saying he stood by his opinion on how Kanye is handling his family woes.
“Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of out blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up in splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod ... look after yourself brother, hopefully one day we'll be laughing about this.” he wrote.
According to the HollywoodLife, an insider exclusively told the publication that Kim Kardashian did not approve of Kanye's comments towards Trevor and believes he owes the comedian an apology.
“Kim also believes that Kanye owes Trevor an apology because his remarks directed at Trevor were unacceptable. She found what Trevor said on her behalf to be so heartfelt and she thinks that he expressed her sentiments perfectly,” said the insider.
