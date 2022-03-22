Slik Talk calls Pearl Thusi 'mean' after she mocked his 'wardrobe background'

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has responded to actress Pearl Thusi lambasting him in a recent Instagram Live.

In a recent YouTube video Slik Talk accused the actress of seeking attention and wanting to trend on Twitter after a video of her hugging Big Zulu was shared on social media.

Pearl also posted her video with Big Zulu — taken at Riky Rick's memorial service — after a video of her longtime “rival” Bonang with Big Zulu went viral and had many speculating that the two were romantically linked.

Pearl responded to Slik Talk's claims, taking a swipe at him during an Instagram Live and saying he was desperate to become a star.

“He’s this blogger person ... a YouTuber who's desperate to be one of us. He has this wardrobe background. He doesn’t get paid. We need to buy him a new wardrobe or background.

“I’m not going to punish Slik Talk just because he is a bottom feeder YouTuber. What I will do is buy him a new background and possibly a new camera and tripod just to help him. You know the ‘kill them with kindness’ vibe,” Pearl said.