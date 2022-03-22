×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Slik Talk calls Pearl Thusi 'mean' after she mocked his 'wardrobe background'

22 March 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk slams Pearl Thusi for dissing his wardrobe
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk slams Pearl Thusi for dissing his wardrobe
Image: YouTube/ Slik Talk

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has responded to actress Pearl Thusi lambasting him in a recent Instagram Live.

In a recent YouTube video Slik Talk accused the actress of seeking attention and wanting to trend on Twitter after a video of her hugging Big Zulu was shared on social media.

Pearl also posted her video with Big Zulu — taken at Riky Rick's memorial service — after a video of her longtime “rival” Bonang with Big Zulu went viral and had many speculating that the two were romantically linked.

Pearl responded to Slik Talk's claims, taking a swipe at him during an Instagram Live and saying he was desperate to become a star.

“He’s this blogger person ... a YouTuber who's desperate to be one of us. He has this wardrobe background. He doesn’t get paid. We need to buy him a new wardrobe or background.

“I’m not going to punish Slik Talk just because he is a bottom feeder YouTuber. What I will do is buy him a new background and possibly a new camera and tripod just to help him. You know the ‘kill them with kindness’ vibe,” Pearl said. 

Slik Talk responded with another video saying he was unimpressed with Pearl's comments, and that he didn't believe her to be a genuine person 

“I'm not surprised by your attitude Pearl Thusi, I've always known this is the type of person you are. No sympathy whatsoever, no remorse whatsoever,” Slik Talk said.

“There's nothing about you that tells me you're a genuine person ... she's a very mean person.”

Watch the video below:

READ MORE

'Slik Talk owes Bianca an apology​' — SA slams vlogger for distasteful comments on Riky Rick's death

Tweeps call for Slik Talk to be cancelled following his disrespectful questions to Riky Rick's wife Bianca.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'I was out of order' — Slik Talk apologises to Riky Rick's wife Bianca

“I apologise to Bianca Naidoo, Riky Rick’s wife, for the video I made about her."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

RECORDED | Cassper Nyovest fights Slik Talk

The fight, which starts at 9pm, will be broadcast on YouTube.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘Call me Slik money Mayweather’ — YouTuber SlikTalk reacts to boxing match

"I'm not gonna lie to you Cassper, I'm doing it for the money."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dumi Mkokstad gifts his wife Zipho with a Merc as her push pressie TshisaLIVE
  2. Husband, father of 3, chairperson and more — Here’s what Andile Mpisane has ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Healing is painful' — Mona Monyane talks about her healing process TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I refuse to accept that you are no longer here' — Siyanda Sesimani's mother ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia