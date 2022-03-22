Slik Talk calls Pearl Thusi 'mean' after she mocked his 'wardrobe background'
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has responded to actress Pearl Thusi lambasting him in a recent Instagram Live.
In a recent YouTube video Slik Talk accused the actress of seeking attention and wanting to trend on Twitter after a video of her hugging Big Zulu was shared on social media.
Pearl also posted her video with Big Zulu — taken at Riky Rick's memorial service — after a video of her longtime “rival” Bonang with Big Zulu went viral and had many speculating that the two were romantically linked.
Pearl responded to Slik Talk's claims, taking a swipe at him during an Instagram Live and saying he was desperate to become a star.
“He’s this blogger person ... a YouTuber who's desperate to be one of us. He has this wardrobe background. He doesn’t get paid. We need to buy him a new wardrobe or background.
“I’m not going to punish Slik Talk just because he is a bottom feeder YouTuber. What I will do is buy him a new background and possibly a new camera and tripod just to help him. You know the ‘kill them with kindness’ vibe,” Pearl said.
This comes after Slik Talk uploaded a video mocking Pearl Thusi's acting career and taking a jab at her looks.
Slik Talk responded with another video saying he was unimpressed with Pearl's comments, and that he didn't believe her to be a genuine person
“I'm not surprised by your attitude Pearl Thusi, I've always known this is the type of person you are. No sympathy whatsoever, no remorse whatsoever,” Slik Talk said.
“There's nothing about you that tells me you're a genuine person ... she's a very mean person.”
