Halala! Gugu Gumede is now a mommy to a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for actress Gugu Gumede who is now officially a mommy.

Her precious cargo arrived on February 23, and she wants you to “come correct” now because she is now “someone's mother”.

Taking to Instagram she shared a video mash-up of her pregnancy journey and revealed she gave birth to her bundle of joy last month.

“Exactly a month ago, my life became the greatest testimony. My daughter, may the heavens pave a way for your greatness, and may they always go to war on your behalf. You are so dearly loved! Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother.”