TshisaLIVE

Halala! Gugu Gumede is now a mommy to a baby girl

24 March 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Gugu Gumede welcomed her baby girl a month ago
Image: Via Instagram/GuguGumede

Congratulations are in order for actress Gugu Gumede who is now officially a mommy.

Her precious cargo arrived on February 23, and she wants you to “come correct” now because she is now “someone's mother”.

Taking to Instagram she shared a video mash-up of her pregnancy journey and revealed she gave birth to her bundle of joy last month.

“Exactly a month ago, my life became the greatest testimony. My daughter, may the heavens pave a way for your greatness, and may they always go to war on your behalf. You are so dearly loved! Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother.”

The Uzalo actress revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in January. She wrote a lengthy, heart warming post. She said her pregnancy was a symbol of her mother and God’s love for her.

“My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you; even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is currently holding you in the spiritual.”

Her mother, National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, died aged 59 at Umhlanga Hospital in Durban on September 6. Gugu said her unborn child gave her the strength to speak at her mother's funeral and changed her for the better.

“My darling, every move and every kick of yours within me is a testament of both God and my mother’s continued love for me. You have changed me in ways that are inexplicable. We cannot wait to meet you,” she said at the time.

