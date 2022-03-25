'I can't wait' — Tweeps react to Netflix's first SA thriller 'Silverton Siege'
Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its first African action thriller Silverton Siege. Tweeps are already raving about the flick that's set to air on Freedom Day (27 April).
Silverton Siege follows the rich history Mzansi has concerning the armed wing of the ANC, Umkhonto Wesizwe, and it follows three young freedom fighters who seek refuge in a bank in Silverton.
They take the bank and its customers hostage and will only release them in exchange for the release of Nelson Mandela. Playing these people are Thabo Rametsi, Stefan Erasmus and Noxolo Dlamini.
“The movie dramatises the 1980 hostage stand-off between apartheid police and Umkhonto Wesizwe members Wilfred Madela, Stephen Mafoko and Humphrey Makhubo in a bank in Silvetorn, Pretoria,” Netflix said.
The trailer has tweeps excited at the prospects of Mzansi's own thriller.
“Guys, it's based on true events. Like 60% of it. Currently learning about the 1980 Silverton Siege and their influence on the anti-apartheid movement,” tweeted one.
While others are on a high and can't wait, one hoped the film would be worth the hype.
“Wow, I really hope this ends up being as good as the trailer makes it look,” one tweep said.
Seasoned actors Arnold Vosloo, Michelle Mosalakae, Elani Dekker, Shane Wellington, Tumisho Masha make up the rest of the main cast.
Here are some of the reactions:
An African action movie about the release of Nelson Mandela? Fucking finally #SilvertonSiege pic.twitter.com/YRKGlmNjRf— leigh's iyawo💚 (@leeleepincoc) March 24, 2022
This is African filmmaking!!!😭🔥🚀🤌🏾 #SilvertonSiege https://t.co/lTUQFJnshJ— DIDIDESÉ (@Di_tshego) March 24, 2022
Wow, I really hope this ends up being as good as the trailer makes it look: https://t.co/XznXa4LmuO— 🏳️🌈🦄✨Nicholasvanj✨🦄🏳️🌈 (@Nicholasvanj) March 24, 2022
