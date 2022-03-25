×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'I can't wait' — Tweeps react to Netflix's first SA thriller 'Silverton Siege'

25 March 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cast members: Thabo Rametsi, Stefan Erasmus and Noxolo Dlamini star in the new Netflix thriller set to premier in Mzansi on Freedom Day. Behind: Creator and executive producer of the thriller Mandla Dube
Cast members: Thabo Rametsi, Stefan Erasmus and Noxolo Dlamini star in the new Netflix thriller set to premier in Mzansi on Freedom Day. Behind: Creator and executive producer of the thriller Mandla Dube
Image: Supplied

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its first African action thriller Silverton Siege. Tweeps are already raving about the flick that's set to air on Freedom Day (27 April).

Silverton Siege follows the rich history Mzansi has concerning the armed wing of the ANC, Umkhonto Wesizwe, and it follows three young freedom fighters who seek refuge in a bank in Silverton.

They take the bank and its customers hostage and will only release them in exchange for the release of Nelson Mandela. Playing these people are Thabo Rametsi, Stefan Erasmus and Noxolo Dlamini.

“The movie dramatises the 1980 hostage stand-off between apartheid police and Umkhonto Wesizwe members Wilfred Madela, Stephen Mafoko and Humphrey Makhubo in a bank in Silvetorn, Pretoria,” Netflix said.

The trailer has tweeps excited at the prospects of Mzansi's own thriller.

“Guys, it's based on true events. Like 60% of it. Currently learning about the 1980 Silverton Siege and their influence on the anti-apartheid movement,” tweeted one.

While others are on a high and can't wait, one hoped the film would be worth the hype.

“Wow, I really hope this ends up being as good as the trailer makes it look,” one tweep said.

Seasoned actors Arnold Vosloo, Michelle Mosalakae, Elani Dekker, Shane Wellington, Tumisho Masha make up the rest of the main cast.

Here are some of the reactions:

Netflix announces 5-part docu-series on murder of Senzo Meyiwa

The series features exclusive interviews with Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, as well as Advocate Gerrie Nel and Meyiwa’s family..
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Naked DJ shares his reasons behind joining ‘Young, Famous & African’ cast

"It's been a long time coming. Every year that you work, you work to grow bigger. It's like dreams coming true because you always want to elevate and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Here's why everyone's talking about Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African'

It's more than just "bad wigs" mmkay?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonnie Mbuli shares her experience of being accused of 'witchcraft' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | AKA and his bae Nadia Nakai all loved up on stage TshisaLIVE
  4. Halala! Gugu Gumede is now a mommy to a baby girl TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper says he won’t do another Fill Up in Durban because of the ‘politics’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...