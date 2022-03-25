'I can't wait' — Tweeps react to Netflix's first SA thriller 'Silverton Siege'

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its first African action thriller Silverton Siege. Tweeps are already raving about the flick that's set to air on Freedom Day (27 April).

Silverton Siege follows the rich history Mzansi has concerning the armed wing of the ANC, Umkhonto Wesizwe, and it follows three young freedom fighters who seek refuge in a bank in Silverton.

They take the bank and its customers hostage and will only release them in exchange for the release of Nelson Mandela. Playing these people are Thabo Rametsi, Stefan Erasmus and Noxolo Dlamini.