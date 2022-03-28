‘Is she really taken?’ — SA reacts to Buhle Samuels’ alleged wedding

Images of actress Buhle Samuels wearing traditional wedding attire broke the internet at the weekend after it was alleged the actress got married.

The rumour mill churned out reports that Buhle secretly got married in a private traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape.

While images from the event have been splattered on social media and allegations about her supposed hubby being a gangster continue to spread, the former Muvhango actress has remained mum on her social media and has not addressed the speculation.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Buhle were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.