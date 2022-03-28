×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Is she really taken?’ — SA reacts to Buhle Samuels’ alleged wedding

28 March 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Snaps of Buhle Samuels wearing traditional wedding attire caused a social media frenzy.
Snaps of Buhle Samuels wearing traditional wedding attire caused a social media frenzy.
Image: Twitter

Images of actress Buhle Samuels wearing traditional wedding attire broke the internet at the weekend after it was alleged the actress got married.

The rumour mill churned out reports that Buhle secretly got married in a private traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape.

While images from the event have been splattered on social media and allegations about her supposed hubby being a gangster continue to spread, the former Muvhango actress has remained mum on her social media and has not addressed the speculation.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Buhle were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

People took to their timelines to react to the news. Some shared congratulatory messages. Some men were shattered to hear Buhle is officially off the market, questioning whether it is real or if the images shared were from a project the actress is working on.

Marrying Buhle Samuels is purposely hurting other guys. She's supposed to be a national treasure and remain untouched. Guys, what happened to Brothers; code?” one local Twitter user wrote.

“Buhle Samuels got married just as I was about to reach a R,1000 i my lobola savings for her. What a lucky guy.” another wrote.

Read other reactions below:

‘I hate how people project their stereotypes on me’ —Buhle Samuels clears the air on diva rumours

"I have never been that person. People in any production I have worked with can attest to this."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Buhle Samuels shuts down the internet with #SilhouetteChallenge

"Buhle said, 'Lemme close this trend once and for all!'," - Mzansi
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Buhle Samuels hits out at men who 'disrespect' women going solo in public

Buhle says men need to learn to ask women for permission ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Buhle Samuels winding her waist to #JohnVuliGate leaves the net in chaos!

There were tweeps willing to "risk it all" for Buhle Samuels.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MacG says Mohale Motaung is not a star, he's ‘just a guy who dated Somizi’ TshisaLIVE
  2. Fikile Mbalula catches smoke for response to Anele Mdoda’s pothole nightmare TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Inside Kelly Khumalo’s baby girl Thingo’s candy land birthday party TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonnie Mbuli shares her experience of being accused of 'witchcraft' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Diepcity' star Thandeka Dawn King back on her feet and your screens soon TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule