‘Is she really taken?’ — SA reacts to Buhle Samuels’ alleged wedding
Images of actress Buhle Samuels wearing traditional wedding attire broke the internet at the weekend after it was alleged the actress got married.
The rumour mill churned out reports that Buhle secretly got married in a private traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape.
While images from the event have been splattered on social media and allegations about her supposed hubby being a gangster continue to spread, the former Muvhango actress has remained mum on her social media and has not addressed the speculation.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Buhle were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
First look inside Buhle Samuels traditional wedding. pic.twitter.com/gKZiB5KL2T— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) March 26, 2022
First look inside Buhle Samuels traditional wedding. pic.twitter.com/Ehcnat04CZ— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) March 26, 2022
People took to their timelines to react to the news. Some shared congratulatory messages. Some men were shattered to hear Buhle is officially off the market, questioning whether it is real or if the images shared were from a project the actress is working on.
“Marrying Buhle Samuels is purposely hurting other guys. She's supposed to be a national treasure and remain untouched. Guys, what happened to Brothers; code?” one local Twitter user wrote.
“Buhle Samuels got married just as I was about to reach a R,1000 i my lobola savings for her. What a lucky guy.” another wrote.
Read other reactions below:
Buhle Samuels gettin married & making the girls sign NDA’s for her wedding😭 pic.twitter.com/o7UtCRgJ6o— Krystal💚 (@Krystal_Wehappy) March 26, 2022
I am sitting here ,thinking about this ,like for real Buhle Samuels got married 😭😭😭😭 , let me drink vinegar nah I can't 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yUlt89SptP— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 26, 2022
Buhle Samuels got married, just as I was about to reach a R1000 on my lobola savings for her ,what a lucky guy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oIUr51acbJ— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 26, 2022
Buhle Samuels marrying an alleged gangster proves that women like bad boys over nice guys who make an honest living. These women deserve no sympathy when they're made punching bags in their relationships. Men should adapt to market demands if they also want to pull in such dimes.— Cyfo (@Cyfogetsi) March 27, 2022
