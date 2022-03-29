WATCH | Dineo Ranaka says it's a middle finger to the high road: 'I am Will Smith'

Media personality Dineo Ranaka said she is a Will Smith in this life thing — she will give you a hot slap if you disrespect her.

Taking to her Instagram recently she shared a clip where she explained she wont take the “be the bigger person” road when she is disrespected.

“In life there are Chris Rock's and Will Smith, I am Will Smith. People say be graceful, be the bigger person, be kind and yes be careful of the devil because at your highest moment that's when he comes for you,” she said quoting a line from Will Smith's acceptance speech after he won an Oscar.

“No but you guys are high in your moments when you are disrespectful. You are very disrespectful in your high moments, so even me in my high moment I'm going to handle the disrespect. I'm not Mary Magdalene, I'm not Jesus Christ ngizo nithuka, ngizo ni shaya, you know why I'm not finna be depressed because I'm suppressing feelings that are supposed to be a response to your disrespect,” she continued.