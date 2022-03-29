WATCH | Dineo Ranaka says it's a middle finger to the high road: 'I am Will Smith'
Media personality Dineo Ranaka said she is a Will Smith in this life thing — she will give you a hot slap if you disrespect her.
Taking to her Instagram recently she shared a clip where she explained she wont take the “be the bigger person” road when she is disrespected.
“In life there are Chris Rock's and Will Smith, I am Will Smith. People say be graceful, be the bigger person, be kind and yes be careful of the devil because at your highest moment that's when he comes for you,” she said quoting a line from Will Smith's acceptance speech after he won an Oscar.
“No but you guys are high in your moments when you are disrespectful. You are very disrespectful in your high moments, so even me in my high moment I'm going to handle the disrespect. I'm not Mary Magdalene, I'm not Jesus Christ ngizo nithuka, ngizo ni shaya, you know why I'm not finna be depressed because I'm suppressing feelings that are supposed to be a response to your disrespect,” she continued.
Her comments come after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
The drama started when Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on stage.
Speaking about her bald head, Rock referenced the 1997 movie G.I. Jane in his joke.
Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss journey on her Red Table talk show, revealing that she suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai tweeted recently saying SA men don't understand Jada's perspective.
“SA men are not understanding the violence on Jada because violence on women is normal in SA. A recurring trend in the SA context is how on The Roast, the panel always turned on one woman, Kuli, Dineo and myself. It wasn't noted as violence cos it's normal here,” she wrote.
Sportscaster and reality TV star Andile Ncube begged to differ on the slap being about Jada's honour.
“Will did it for Jada ?!?! Nah man. There’s no defending her nor is there honour in what he did to Chris. That was for Will, for every joke he has had to endure and act deaf to since the ‘entanglement’. That is when being strong shows it’s weakness, that was a weak moment.”
