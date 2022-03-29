'Dreams really do come true' — Major League DJz land on Coachella 2022 line-up

Mzansi will be singing a lot of praises and sending congratulatory messages to Major League DJz all year round as they keep succeeding beyond borders.

The DJs are on a mission to make the amapiano genre global, and being added to the Coachella line-up for 2022 has brought them a step closer to that.

Major League DJz took to their timeline making the official announcement, revealing they will be performing on two stages for two weekends in April.

“It’s official — your boys have been added to @Coachella line-up. Dreams really do come true. We will be playing on two stages during both weekends. God has really been showing off on this journey. See you guys at Coachella baby. Piano to the world!”