TshisaLIVE

'Dreams really do come true' — Major League DJz land on Coachella 2022 line-up

29 March 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Major League DJz added to the The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup.
Image: Instagram/Major League DJz

Mzansi will be singing a lot of praises and sending congratulatory messages to Major League DJz all year round as they keep succeeding beyond borders. 

The DJs are on a mission to make the amapiano genre global, and being added to the Coachella line-up for 2022 has brought them a step closer to that.

Major League DJz took to their timeline making the official announcement, revealing they will be performing on two stages for two weekends in April.

“It’s official — your boys have been added to @Coachella line-up. Dreams really do come true. We will be playing on two stages during both weekends. God has really been showing off on this journey. See you guys at Coachella baby. Piano to the world!” 

Banele and Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz signed a global record deal with American label Atlantic Records in early March after their visit to the record label in 2021.

Their journey has been a testament to the fact that dreams are valid. 

“It’s been a crazy journey and we would love to thank every single person who has been behind us through it all. 'Piano to the world' was a phrase we believed in so much so that it changed our lives.” they said in a statement.

'This is just the beginning. There’s still so much work to do. The door stays open for kids coming after us. Black child your dreams are valid. Let’s dream as a nation because, wow, the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa.”

