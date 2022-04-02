‘2019 at 75kg vs 2021 at 69kg’ — Ayanda MVP talks about her fitness journey

Ayanda is not the only celeb who has put intentional effort into being a better, healthier version of themselves.

Mihlali Ndamase recently opened up about her banging body transformation.

In her recent YouTube video, Mihlali spoke candidly about her weight loss journey and insecurities about her body over the years, saying she was proud to have achieved her body goals through eating healthily and exercising.

“I was always tiny and never struggled with my weight growing up. I wanted to gain weight when I was in high school because I was insecure about how skinny I was. Especially at the beginning of high school. Then I became insecure about my hips because I felt that they were too wide. I've always had hips and I was like 'why are these things here?' Back then an athletic body was found more visually appealing,” she said.

As the boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ approaches, the rapper shared he is super proud of his weight loss journey.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cassper shared his before and after snaps and said being on this journey for the third time was hard.

“I can't explain how proud I am of myself. This was by far the hardest weight loss journey for me because I have done this three times now and I knew exactly what it would take for me to get back in shape. Mentally I didn't feel like I was as strong as I once was and I was demoralised.”

The Summer Love hitmaker revealed while he was prepping to reach his training goal he isolated himself from some circles and focused on his goal.