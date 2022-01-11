TshisaLIVE

‘2012 vs 2021’ — Unathi Nkayi is all the body goals

‘I look at these pics to remind me why I started’

11 January 2022 - 13:53 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Unathi Nkayi is proud of the strides she made in her weight loss journey
Unathi Nkayi is proud of the strides she made in her weight loss journey
Image: Instagram/ Unathi

Media personality Unathi Nkayi is body goals for life. Her followers have been getting more than their fill from her fiery body in bikini snaps.

But it hasn't always been this rosy for the star. On Sunday she opened up about her weight loss journey and said she was thrilled she had kept a promise she made to herself.

The slideshow snaps are before and after pics in her decade-long pursuit to have her dream bod.

While people have been left in awe, she revealed she dropped the ball for a while during the country's lockdown, but realised she had let herself down and was determined to make a change.

"If you want it you can have it. A year ago I was not happy with my body because of lockdown. My daughter thought she was getting a younger sibling (which she still wants) and would tell everyone how excited she was at the prospect. I had regressed with my body goals."

Keeping to the schedule proved to be difficult, but Unathi was consistent in fetching her body and it has paid off.

"On NYE 2020 I went for a sunset run alone at the stairs and promised myself to make sure I would feel very different this time round December 2021. Which I did because I kept my promise to myself. Good luck with your goals. You’re worth it, beloved. I look at these pics to remind me why I started 2012 vs 2022"

In these pics she shares her transformation journey:

Unathi Nkayi reveals her secret to happiness!

Its Unathi Nkayi's guide to fabulosity! Chapter 1: Happiness!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Inspiring moments from Mzansi's female faces who encouraged #bodypositive

SA Celebs reminded us of the importance of loving your body.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Self love & reflections! This throwback reminds us why we love Unathi

It is all love and #bodypositivity from our queen in this throwback!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Unathi Nkayi on weight loss battle: I literally had to fetch my life

#FetchYourLife: Unathi reminds women that they deserve to win the weight loss struggle.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi goes back to school TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Mvelase opens up about struggles: ‘This part of my life is very hard’ TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I dealt with it a month ago'- Lady Du doesn't want to be dragged into what ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Thuli Phongolo hits end of the road on 'The Wife' as character gets written off TshisaLIVE
  5. Zoleka Mandela: 'Don't pity me because I'm a single mom' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...