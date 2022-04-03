×

TshisaLIVE

DBN Gogo to set to take over Coachella

03 April 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DBN Gogo sets her sight on Coachella in April
Image: Instagram/ DBN Gogo

The amapiano genre is set to launch at the US Coachella festival in a big way.

DBN Gogo took to Instagram and said she would be "pushing amapiano" with Major League DJz .

She was announced as one of the major headliners for Coachella's Heineken House beer garden alongside SA’s DJ duo who have taken the tag line "piano to the world" to greater heights. The stars will be featured with other big names including US superstars Thundercat and Flying Lotus in the same line-up.

DBN Gogo will headline the final day of the second weekend of Coachella on April 24, and aims to continue pushing amapiano to the world stage. 

This year might be the year for Mzansi artists as DBN Gogo and Major League DJs will become additions to a list of fellow SA artists who’ve performed at Coachella, including of DJ Black Coffee and Moonchild Sanelly

Major League DJz took to their Instagram timeline to share with their followers that they will be heading to Coachella. They made the official announcement recently, revealing they will be performing on two stages for two weekends in April.

“It’s official — your boys have been added to @Coachella line-up. Dreams really do come true. We will be playing on two stages during both weekends. God has really been showing off on this journey. See you guys at Coachella, baby. Piano to the world!” 

'Dreams really do come true' — Major League DJz land on Coachella 2022 line-up

Major League DJz set to fly the SA flag high at Coachella 2022.
