DBN Gogo to set to take over Coachella

The amapiano genre is set to launch at the US Coachella festival in a big way.

DBN Gogo took to Instagram and said she would be "pushing amapiano" with Major League DJz .

She was announced as one of the major headliners for Coachella's Heineken House beer garden alongside SA’s DJ duo who have taken the tag line "piano to the world" to greater heights. The stars will be featured with other big names including US superstars Thundercat and Flying Lotus in the same line-up.

DBN Gogo will headline the final day of the second weekend of Coachella on April 24, and aims to continue pushing amapiano to the world stage.

This year might be the year for Mzansi artists as DBN Gogo and Major League DJs will become additions to a list of fellow SA artists who’ve performed at Coachella, including of DJ Black Coffee and Moonchild Sanelly