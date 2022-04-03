NewBeefAlert | Inside Blxckie and Ghost Hlubi's feud

There's a new beef in SA hip hop. Blxckie has chosen to respond to YouTuber Ghost Hlubi who's seemingly beefing with a few well-established rappers in SA at the moment.

This after Ghost Hlubi released a diss track called Big Time Sh'lappa, which took aim at Blxckie, Nasty C, and Lucas saying they don't have a great flow in their rap lyrics.

Blxckie took to his Facebook timeline on Wednesday sharing 'his' private number and real name, telling his fans to contact him, before jokingly revealing that the number he shared belonged to Ghost Hlubi.

“I'm taking calls all day today. Will make sure to answer all ... Just kidding, this is Ghost Hlubi's number. he tried to diss me. LOL. Anyway his real name is Mlungisi. Y’all know what to do. Have fun.”