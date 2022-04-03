×

TshisaLIVE

#NewBeefAlert | Inside Blxckie and Ghost Hlubi's feud

03 April 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Blxckie and YouTuber Ghost Hlubi feud over diss track.
Image: Instagram/ Blxckie / Ghost Hlubi

There's a new beef in SA hip hop.  Blxckie has chosen  to respond to YouTuber Ghost Hlubi who's seemingly beefing with a few well-established rappers in SA at the moment.

This after Ghost Hlubi released a diss track called Big Time Sh'lappa, which took aim at Blxckie, Nasty C, and Lucas saying they don't have a great flow in their rap lyrics. 

Blxckie took to his Facebook timeline on Wednesday sharing 'his' private number and real name, telling his fans to contact him, before jokingly revealing that the number he shared belonged to Ghost Hlubi.

“I'm taking calls all day today. Will make sure to answer all ... Just kidding, this is Ghost Hlubi's number. he tried to diss me. LOL. Anyway his real name is Mlungisi. Y’all know what to do. Have fun.”

Ghost Hlubi responded to his post saying that he expected the rapper to respond with a diss track as that was the nature of hip hop culture, instead of posting his response on social media.

“You're a rapper. Do what rappers do. I don't know someone who does a diss track on them. Post their number ... You're leaking my number ... come at me using the pen. I came at you using the pen Blxckie, if you're watching this.”

Lucas Raps also recently responded to his diss track saying he did not feel the need to give the YouTuber and rapper the attention he was trying to get from him.

“Sup y'all, unfortunately I find it a bit too degrading to my brand if was to reply to the kid. Like it’s genuinely not worth my time. The only reason I’m tweeting this is to save MY supporters the time of thinking I will respond,” he explained in a Twitter post. 

Nasty C blue-ticked the whole mess.

