WATCH | 'I've been sick for too long' - Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return

It was an emotional day for Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini as the long-awaited Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival made a return in his honour in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

The festival, which was launched in 2016 after the release of the Strictly Kwaito Legends album, was founded as an economic development project to help strengthen the kwaito sector. It had been a great success before it went into a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zola was barely able to stand without a walking stick and struggled to hold back tears during the event.