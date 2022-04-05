×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick's mother sets up memorial for him at Mount Everest base camp

“MaRiky, I laid out something of a memorial for you at the Base Camp rock.”

05 April 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Riky Rick's mother Louisa Zondo pays tribute to her late son at Mount Everest base camp.
Riky Rick's mother Louisa Zondo pays tribute to her late son at Mount Everest base camp.
Image: Facebook/ Louisa Zondo

Riky Rick's mother Louisa Zondo has trekked to the Mount Everest base camp to pay tribute to her late son.

Rikhado Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, died on February 23.

Louisa embarked on her journey to the base camp, situated 5,364m above sea level, on March 23, to commemorate her son and lay some memorabilia. 

The mourning mother, who has been sharing her journey, explained the significance behind the pieces she brought along with her. 

A “Riky Rick ... We Multiply” T-shirt, a chain containing a medallion of St Michael — as a symbolic representation of Bianca and the children's prayers, a St Christopher medallion representing her travel prayers, and a medallion with a “MaRiky” engraving were among the pieces. 

“Your beloved wife, Bianca, and children — Jordan and Maik — had sent me off with a few memorabilia ... I laid it as your family’s commitment to carrying forward your legacy of caring for and supporting young people.” she wrote. 

Louisa said she felt a special connection with Riky and was filled with gratitude. 

“At Base Camp, everything came together in that amazing 'contraction-and-expansion'  pattern of the universe, MaRiky. All I could do at this point was to keep bowing in gratitude, joy, peace and hope. I could never find the words to clearly set out the depth of awakening that coming to Base Camp and communicating with you through ritual, was to me. Thank you for helping me to come to such knowing and feeling, MaRiky.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Dear MaRiky, On day 11 of the trek - 2 April 2022 - I’m again waking up to the luxurious warmth of an electric blanket...

Posted by Louisa Zondo on Saturday, April 2, 2022

‘I dwell on the times we had​’ —Mome remembers Riky Rick

"You cross my mind. I feel my tummy crumble and immediately change my thoughts because I dwell on the times we had. I stay emotional and be up at ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘We wish you were here’ — Major League DJz dedicate Atlantic Records​ win to Riky Rick

"Let’s dream as a nation because the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Venom & Shishiliza's song 'Sondela' certified gold days after Riky Rick's death

'Sondela' brings success for Venom and Shishiliza ahead of the release of their joint project.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'I've been sick for too long' - Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nkanyiso Bhengu shows off his body transformation after weight loss journey TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi Mhlongo weighs in on the Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Oscars drama' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘The underground gang did that’ — SA reacts to Mpho Wa Badimo winning ‘Big ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return