WATCH | Nozuko Ntshangase chats about healing and childhood traumas

Actress Nozuko Ntshangase has been away from social media to do healing work.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Nozuko revealed she had been doing shadow work and trying to get to the bottom of why she doesn't feel enough, even after receiving external validation.

“Part of your shadow self is made up of your childhood trauma. Other things form your shadow self, but part of it is patterns and mindsets that were developed when you were a kid. ”

She said a friend asked her about her childhood and that caused her to reflect using the guidelines of a spiritual teacher whose teachings are guiding her journey of shadow work. The exercise is called Childhood Review and she had to answer three questions about herself set by the teacher.