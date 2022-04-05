'One step at a time' — Katlego Maboe grateful to be bagging gigs again

Things are looking up for presenter Katlego Maboe and he is slowly returning to the limelight after a two-year hiatus.

Katlego was a host at the Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club on Saturday.

He took to Twitter to share a picture of himself in front of the camera, the celeb wrote on Twitter: “Today was a great day! All glory to God! Keep moving. One step at a time.”

Taking to Instagram recently Maboe announced he has joined forces with The Wife actor Linda Majola and Dr Tshidi Gule for a new podcast titled The Wellness Plug.