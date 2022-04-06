‘Faith can move mountains’ — Oskido congratulates DJ Black Coffee on his Grammy win

Oskido said in that music Black Coffee compiled were South African songs that were classics.

“I didn't even know Busi Mhlongo, I only knew Busi through Black Coffee at the time. He was still young and from then I went to my superiors at Kalawa and told them we needed to sign Black Coffee. And that's when Kalawa Jazmee licensed his stuff and that's how Soulistic music was born and here he is.”

The music producer said when he saw Black Coffee winning the Grammy, he was reminiscent and looked back at the day he gave the DJ a chance. He said he wondered what would've happened had he not given him that break.

“What he has done right now, he has done something huge for not only SA but for the African continent. After that he went on his record label Soulistic with his licensing stuff and then he was starting to get bookings. He was getting a lot of bookings in SA but later he said he was going to leave for France, and he sacrificed what he was earning here to go to Europe where he wasn't earning anything. He was getting peanuts and started working there on the vision to be international.”