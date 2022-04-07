×

TshisaLIVE

Pop Bottles tribute concert details for DJ Dimplez announced

07 April 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Dimplez memorial set to take place on May 1.
Image: Gallo images/Oupa Bopape

Pop Bottles makes a return to honour the life of the late founder, DJ Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi.

The SA Music Award-nominated hip hop artist died on March 6. His family confirmed his untimely death in a statement revealing that he succumbed to a sudden brain haemorrhage.

After the star was laid to rest on March 11 at intimate private funeral, details of the official memorial hosted by Pop Bottles team have been announced where his fans and friends are welcome to attend.

The event is set to take place on May 1 at Casalinga with tickets going for R150 — R999.

The announcement did not disclose the line-up.

The Pop Bottles team shared a statement on their Instagram timeline on Wednesday, inviting fans of the late DJ to come pay tributes and throwback to all the memories made with the Tumi.         

Join us on the 1st of May as we celebrate the life of DJ Dimplez through an epic #PopBottles Tribute Concert.”  

Over the years Pop Bottles has been an event that was all about a sharing an intimate Sunday afternoon hip-hop experience across SA.

All the cool kids of Mzansi and A-lister artists came out to socialise and networking during the day before enjoying a great nightlife party with finest hip-hop performers and DJs.

