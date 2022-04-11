'Finesse' hitmaker Pheelz talks about music, fame & Kanye West inspiration

Nigerian record producer and musician Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, is working towards becoming more than just a musician and producer, aiming towards reaching and surpassing the success of American rapper Kanye West.

The Finesse hitmaker is visiting SA for the first time, collaborating with local artists, shooting his documentary and performing at private events. TshisaLIVE got a chance to catch up with him when he attended Showmax’s Real Housewives of Lagos launch on Thursday.

He’s been in the music industry for 11 years working as a producer for Olamide, Fireboy DML and Tiwa Savage among many others, and has nine albums under his belt. But he is now at the forefront, releasing his own music.

“I was born ready for this. I always wanted to be a musician. I’m getting in the studio with Manana and just work and make more music and create,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I think I’m like Kanye’s lost son in Africa. I see myself that way because I feel like our stories kind of match. I can relate to the story. I call myself Kanye West without the accident and Through The Wire. I’ve been this guy from the beginning. I’m shooting a documentary. I’m just waiting for Netflix to come with the cheque.”