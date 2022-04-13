'I have not been the same since' — ShoMadjozi prepares for her baby sis’ memorial

It's been two years since Sho Madjozi lost her sister Makhanani “Nyeleti” Maganye in an accident in December 2019.

Taking to Instagram, the musician said she had not been the same since the loss of Nyeleti.

She shared snaps of her and her baby sis, saying Nyeleti’s memorial service will take place over the Easter weekend.

“It’s my little sister’s memorial this weekend. It’s been two years since she left us and I have not been the same. She was the bubbliest, sweetest girl and I miss her so much. For her sake I need to celebrate her life and pick myself up again. Rest well, Nyeleti.”

Her former management, We Make Music, shared that Nyeleti died in a car accident on December 17 2019 in Bungeni village, Limpopo.

“We thank all organisers of various shows that Sho Madjozi could not honour during this difficult time. We acknowledge and appreciate the disappointment of fans who were looking forward to her performances and appeal for their understanding and support.