'My home of SA is going through an extraordinarily difficult time' — Charlize Theron on KZN floods

As prayers and concerns for people in KwaZulu-Natal continue to mount, the actress took to her social media timeline alerting her followers about the crisis, posting graphic images from the damages caused by the floods and calling for people to contribute towards the flood relief.

“My home of SA is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I'm hoping you'll find it in your heart to help.

“Last week, the most devastating floods on record struck the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, killing almost 450 people and displacing thousands. For my organisation @ctaop we see our most critical role as supporting our partners in whatever challenges they face — and right now organisations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water, and shelter.” she wrote.

