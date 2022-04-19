×

TshisaLIVE

'My home of SA is going through an extraordinarily difficult time' — Charlize Theron on KZN floods

19 April 2022 - 12:07 By Joy Mphande
American actress Charlize Theron helps raise funds for Kwa-Zulu-Natal flood relief.
Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP/ File photo.

SA-born Hollywood A-lister and Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has urged her followers to help aid people affected by the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the floods a national state of disaster on Monday due to more than 4,000 homes being destroyed and more than 400 lives lost.

As prayers and concerns for people in KwaZulu-Natal continue to mount, the actress took to her social media timeline alerting her followers about the crisis, posting graphic images from the damages caused by the floods and calling for people to contribute towards the flood relief.

My home of SA is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I'm hoping you'll find it in your heart to help.

“Last week, the most devastating floods on record struck the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, killing almost 450 people and displacing thousands. For my organisation @ctaop we see our most critical role as supporting our partners in whatever challenges they face — and right now organisations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water, and shelter.” she wrote.

