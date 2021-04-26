Charlize Theron helps SA pupils who dropped out during pandemic to return to school

SA-born Hollywood A-lister and Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has dedicated her Red Carpet ADvocacy (RAD) Impact award to ensuring every child in Buffalo City gets to attend school.

Theron on Thursday received the inaugural award, which honours international celebrities who have inspired citizens from around the world through their work.

The award winners select an organisation which receives a donation to fund work that benefits people in their communities.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress, through her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), chose to share her impact prize with the Small Projects Foundation in Buffalo City.

Theron will work with Fort Hare University final-year health and human movement sciences student Ayabonga Jezile, 27.

Speaking about working with Theron, an elated Jezile said education remained a priority in rural areas.

“This is a great moment. After I passed matric I applied to study further, but I was not accepted. I took a gap year and that was when I met Charlize. I was involved in a community project through the Small Project Foundation in 2013.”