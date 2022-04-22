×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Liesl’s sweet birthday message to hubby Musa Mthombeni

22 April 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Liesl penned an appreciation post to her hubby Musa Mthombeni.
Liesl penned an appreciation post to her hubby Musa Mthombeni.
Image: Instagram/ Liesl Laurie

Miss SA 2015 Liesl Mthombeni (née Laurie) penned a special message to her husband  Musa in celebration of his birthday.

Media personality and doctor Musa Mthombeni turns 32 on Friday.

"It’s my husband’s birthday today. Happy birthday, my love. I wanted to wish you the very best but you already have me. No need then. I love you, you 32-year-old man," Liesl wrote.

Liesl and Musa are one of Mzansi's favourite couples and constantly openly express their love for each other on social media.

The evolution of their love journey has had Mzansi gushing over their union.

Sharing details of how became an item, Musa revealed that after a close friend, Nokukhanya Khanyile, posted a picture of Liesl on her Instagram stories, he immediately fell in love.

“Within the hour I sent Liesl a sweet innocent message and, as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife,” he said at the time.

The two stars have been married for several months and Musa said it's one of the best decisions he has ever made.

“Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Words fail me,” he said.

READ MORE:

Musa Mthombeni gushes over his wife Liesl’s new level of being a 'baddie'

Musa keeps finding new ways of complimenting his wife and the pro-#BlackLlove bunch loves to see it!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Dr Musa: 'Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me'

Dr Musa Mthombeni is head over heels in love with his wife Liesl
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Dr Musa claps back at trolls dragging him for 'loving his wife too much'

"This is the highest level of 'smol boy' energy I’ve ever heard of," Musa hit back at tweeps pressed by how he loves his woman.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

SNAPS | Five times Musa Mthombeni won husband Olympics this year

2021 gifted us with Musa and Liesl's love story and we love to see it!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lira's 'ability to communicate' affected after stroke in Germany TshisaLIVE
  2. Heavy K sets record straight on his feels about Black Coffee's Grammy-winning ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nandi Madida mourns her friend and renowned researcher Ndoni Mcunu TshisaLIVE
  4. Ambitiouz Entertainment slam Ntaba YaseDubai’s claims he only gets R3,7k for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Let’s pray together’ — SA prays for singer Lira after she suffered a stroke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?