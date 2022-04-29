‘The tears cannot hold themselves’, Nomzamo Mbatha recounts heartbreaking tale of flood aftermath
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha was left heartbroken and shattered after she went home recently and witnessed the destruction brought by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month.
The floods and landslides left hundreds dead and thousands displaced, and destroyed infrastructure and homes.
Taking to Instagram, the Coming 2 America star shared that on her way to her hometown KwaMashu, she stopped at a road she used regularly to visit her mother’s home.
That road is now a pile of rubble with remnants of washed away homes, and people missing.
"A road I use when driving to my mother’s house. There is also a bridge and it ‘had’ homes on either side. What I am standing on is the debris of what was once those homes. Under the rubble and rocks, missing families. The small structure you see in the far right corner is what used to be someone’s verandah.
"I climbed on to it and found couches overturned. It must have been the living room. A school book with a name on it, Okuhle. She was in grade 5. One of my team members comes over my shoulder and puts a phone in my face and says, 'these are the missing two from that home'. The tears cannot hold themselves," she wrote.
“You ask what is needed? Boots. So we can go through the rubble and look for the lost bodies.
“Mattresses and blankets because all the displaced sleep in the community halls and others in neighbouring homes, body cosmetics. Water. We have been without water for 22 days and local swimming pools have asked that people come get with buckets.”
Businesswoman and reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane took to her Instagram recently to share with her followers that she was in KwaZulu-Natal where she could also see the destruction first hand, and asked for aid.
“Homes are washed away and bereaved families are mourning at neighbours' or relatives' places. It’s one thing watching the news. It’s another when you hear them tell you how they had to dig for their loved ones for days.
"Some are still buried under heavy stones or washed away in rivers. We have done our little bit to donate towards funerals and other emergencies but it’s not enough as there are way too many people in need. I’m pleading with business owners who are rural born to check our people,” wrote Ayanda
