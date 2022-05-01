Contentment, peace and joy — How Somizi copes with the chaos

Media personality and businessman Somizi Mhlongo has taken to Instagram to share how the non-tangibles are the things that have centered him.

He has made his bathroom talks a thing and in a recent session opened up about true happiness.

He said God made sure the fundamental and important things were free for a reason.

"I've also been in those moments were I wish I had somebody else's life until I was in their position and realised that all I was doing I was chasing something I am not. I was chasing something that looks like happiness and looks like wealth. I was chasing something that looks like everything is hunky dory.

"Being in this position now of everything I wanted, I realise all I've always wanted has always been there. I could've had it without the money, without the fame, and without the lifestyle and soft life. What is that? It's true happiness, it is contentment, it is peace, joy, it is calmness and positivity," he said