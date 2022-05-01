×

TshisaLIVE

Contentment, peace and joy — How Somizi copes with the chaos

‘Happiness, joy and peace is an inside job’

01 May 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is thankful for all the joy money can't buy.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality and businessman Somizi Mhlongo has taken to Instagram to share how the non-tangibles are the things that have centered him. 

He has made his bathroom talks a thing and in a recent session opened up about true happiness.

He said God made sure the fundamental and important things were free for a reason.

"I've also been in those moments were I wish I had somebody else's life until I was in their position and realised that all I was doing I was chasing something I am not. I was chasing something that looks like happiness and looks like wealth. I was chasing something that looks like everything is hunky dory.

"Being in this position now of everything I wanted, I realise all I've always wanted has always been there. I could've had it without the money, without the fame, and without the lifestyle and soft life. What is that? It's true happiness, it is contentment, it is peace, joy, it is calmness and positivity," he said

Somizi also weighed in on actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, claiming "the devil was at play".

“When you operate on a spiritual level and with wisdom you are able to recognise when the devil is testing you, and when the devil is at play. I think this is where Will missed the point, that the devil was at play on that night. He was nominated for an Oscar for best actor, which he happened to win, but a nomination on its own is a big night and the devil started to kick in through Chris Rock.”

