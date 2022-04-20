WATCH | Faith Nketsi slams pregnancy rumours, says she gained weight

Faith Njilo, née Nkesti, has put to bed rumours that there might be a bun in the oven.

Faith recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself as evidence she is not pregnant, and asked people to stop the claims.

The video has been reshared on Twitter.

In the clip, Faith said she is not pregnant and wants everyone to stop the rumours. She said she was not planning to have a babyme soon, adding that she has gained a bit of weight.

Faith, who was known as “Queen Twerk”, sent shock waves on social media when pictures and videos of her private mahlabiso event surfaced, indicating she was off the market.