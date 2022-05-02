Zuko SA on his Eastern Cape homecoming and performing there for the first time

Zuko SA feels fulfilled after his performance at Soulful Sundays supported by the Eastern Cape Jazz Festival on May 1.

The singer, who hails from the Eastern Cape grew up, watching renowned artists perform in his hometown and dreamed of one day getting an opportunity to do the same.

“That was me finally showing the face behind the song at home. Now I'm being recognised. It's life-changing and inspiring.

“It’s a blessing to be trusted by God with people’s hearts and ears. I trust God to maintain that and grow it more so I can feed my family and heal people’s hearts,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The singer had his immediate family present at the event and the family of the late singer Nwabisa to witness him achieve his dream.

Nwabisa drowned in a dam in January 2021 while swimming with her cousins.

“I wanted to experience the special moment with my family and make sure I deliver.”

“ Nwabisa's family have to be there at every show I do. They are part of the journey I am on. If Nwabisa is not here, her family has to be there to experience and benefit from our achievement.”