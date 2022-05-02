Zuko SA on his Eastern Cape homecoming and performing there for the first time
Zuko SA feels fulfilled after his performance at Soulful Sundays supported by the Eastern Cape Jazz Festival on May 1.
The singer, who hails from the Eastern Cape grew up, watching renowned artists perform in his hometown and dreamed of one day getting an opportunity to do the same.
“That was me finally showing the face behind the song at home. Now I'm being recognised. It's life-changing and inspiring.
“It’s a blessing to be trusted by God with people’s hearts and ears. I trust God to maintain that and grow it more so I can feed my family and heal people’s hearts,” he told TshisaLIVE.
The singer had his immediate family present at the event and the family of the late singer Nwabisa to witness him achieve his dream.
Nwabisa drowned in a dam in January 2021 while swimming with her cousins.
“I wanted to experience the special moment with my family and make sure I deliver.”
“ Nwabisa's family have to be there at every show I do. They are part of the journey I am on. If Nwabisa is not here, her family has to be there to experience and benefit from our achievement.”
Performing his hit single Qhawe Lam, without Nwabisa has not been easy, Zuko admitted.
“I keep thinking I've healed but every time I sing the song I eel her energy. Every time they sing her verse I get emotional because I know how she would have done it,
“I always picture how she would perform. Every time I perform the song I realise I'm still healing. But I enjoy performing the song because I feel like I'm celebrating her.”
Zuko SA is working towards manifesting another dream, which is to host a Qhawe Lam Tour around the country with appearances by actors and actresses from Showmax's The Wife.
“I want to make sure the dream comes true. Performing all my songs,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.