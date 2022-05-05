'I love you' — Lynn 'Glammy' Forbes celebrates her blended family in DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai & Murdah Bongz

A mother's love is usually the glue that holds the family together and with Mother's Day just a few days away, Lynn Forbes has chosen to celebrate a little sooner and wished her blended family well.

Taking to Instagram, Glammy reflected on motherhood and what her mother taught her.

“As we approach Mother’s Day and as I reflect on motherhood, I am grateful for my own mother and for what she taught me about love and family. Raising a blended family, through many challenges, to live together in harmony and raise well-balanced, happy children is not easy, but it’s possible when everyone works together in the best interest of the youngest children in the family.”

Lynn shared snaps of her blended family which includes couples AKA and Nadia Nakai as well as the mother to her grandchild DJ Zinhle and her partner Murdah Bongz.

“To the people who make this family possible, thank you. You each have your own family and nothing can ever take away from the importance of belonging to that family, that is most important and always will be.

“But in this moment, as we celebrate mothers and family ... this family, beautifully blended, is not possible without you and the energy you bring to make us what we are ... a family ... 🙏🏽Thank you for being authentically you @steffan.forbes , @brittanyxxsmith , @akaworldwide , @nadianakai , @djzinhle , @murdahbongz , @asantewithlove and @kairo.forbes, I love you,” Lynn wrote.