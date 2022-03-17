OPINION | At this point 'The Wife' has gone rogue, that Naledi is just not the one

The last straw, though, is Naledi. Stained Glass and co had one job. To cast a properly plus size woman for the role. One measly job and they failed.

Dudu, in a tweet posted last year in response to a fan, said “Naledi is thick, fat, if we are to be frank. The whole point of her story was to bring women body politics into the picture, into the conversation. She's a size 40/42.”

Naledi — the OG Naledi — had a really important role to play and it was hugely dependent on how she looks, her body type and aesthetic.

By now we know that Stained Glass and co don't care about the readers' expectations. They've made that abundantly clear and it's OK.

The question now is, do they not care for the point Naledi was supposed to drive across? Do they not care that plus size woman looked to be represented through her character?

How Naledi looks matters for the story. Gaisang K Noge, the actress they cast for the role, is beautiful and based on her previous work, obviously talented. But she's just not Naledi, at least not for the purpose the character of Naledi was created.

In Naledi: His Love, Qhawe falls in love with the brilliant but stubborn doctor. She's royalty and treats herself as such, but not when she loves. Having been in an abusive relationship where her ex abused her physically, mentally and emotionally, using her big body to bully her and make her believe she was unworthy of love, Qhawe comes in and loves her as she is. It's a beautiful story, especially at the point where she begins to see herself through Qhawe's love.

Even if Stained Glass and co chose to tell that part of the story it won't be authentic with Gaisang as Naledi. Thick women are accepted these days. Even more since Kim Kardashian and squad made the hourglass body type the goal for most women — having curves and a small waist is the desired aesthetic.