TV agent's hijacking leaves dozens of top actors unpaid

Dozens of leading TV actors have gone for weeks without being paid their salaries after an owner of a leading talent management firm was allegedly injured in an apparent hijacking and hospitalised.

Brian Mauku, president of Eye Media Artists — an artist management agency — which manages some of the country's leading actors and actresses, is hospitalised at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after an alleged hijacking incident on Easter Monday.

TimesLIVE has spoken to artists who are owed thousands in unpaid salaries as the company claims it is not able to access its bank accounts due to Mauku's hospitalisation.

A leading local TV actor, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he fears being victimised, said he was due to have been paid in excess of R10,000 about a month ago but has been sent from pillar to post by the company.

“I've now gone a month without being paid and their stories aren't really adding up. I'm sitting with payment backlogs on my rent and medical aid,” he said.

He said a senior employee at the firm, only known as Raymond Masuku, had told him that the company is unable to access funds in its account due to Mauku's absence.

“I am now forced to live through borrowing from people and this is something that has never ever happened to me,” he said.