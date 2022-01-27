TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Patrick Shai thanks 'The River' for giving him a chance to do what he loves

27 January 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Veteran actor Patrick Shai died on January 22.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Actor Patrick Shai loved acting and when he joined The River he made his presence felt. In one of the last videos recorded of him in his element Shai thanked the team for giving him a chance to do what he loved. 

Actor Hlomla Dandala took to Instagram to share the clip.

In the video the veteran actor thanked the production team for allowing him to creatively express himself. He compared the telenovela to others and said The River was a place he would mention in heaven and gave him wings to fly.

“But here it is not, it is a wonderful space, if I were to die after this production it would be cited on my arrival to Inyanya zam [ancestors], no Nkukulu [God] that I've had the last bullet moment working with wonderful people in this wonderful company,” Patrick said.

Shai died on January 22, taking his own life.

Fellow thespian Tinah Mnumzana took to Instagram through Tshedza Pictures and shared her emotional tribute through a poem to Patrick, who has been described as passionate about his craft.

“I  couldn't write anything, I couldn't do anything when I heard of your passing Pat. So I asked my brother who was your AD here at The River, uHector Kunene, to help me express what I feel and what I think all of us — not talking for anyone — feel. 

An emotional Tinah recited what were the last accounts of Patrick's life and what led to the end of the road for the actor. 

Watch the video below:

