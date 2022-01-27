WATCH | Patrick Shai thanks 'The River' for giving him a chance to do what he loves

Actor Patrick Shai loved acting and when he joined The River he made his presence felt. In one of the last videos recorded of him in his element Shai thanked the team for giving him a chance to do what he loved.

Actor Hlomla Dandala took to Instagram to share the clip.

In the video the veteran actor thanked the production team for allowing him to creatively express himself. He compared the telenovela to others and said The River was a place he would mention in heaven and gave him wings to fly.

“But here it is not, it is a wonderful space, if I were to die after this production it would be cited on my arrival to Inyanya zam [ancestors], no Nkukulu [God] that I've had the last bullet moment working with wonderful people in this wonderful company,” Patrick said.