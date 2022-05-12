Ayanda Thebethe denies dating a married man
Media personality Ayanda Thabethe has denied dating a married man.
The model felt compelled to set the record straight after a blogger, notorious for blogging about celebrities, announced on Twitter that Ayanda Thabethe’s baby daddy was a married man.
The mother of one poured cold water on the rumours spread by the blogger. Taking to Twitter she denied the news, and said she was not even dating anyone.
“I definitely am NOT dating nor do I have a child with a married OR even engaged man. As you were.”
In her Twitter mentions one of her followers told her there was no need to say anything about the news.
“Ayanda, you owe no explanation to anybody. How you manage your affair is your business. Do not allow some unscrupulous losers to invade your space,” said the tweep.
The media personality explained she had to respond to the rumour for the sake of her child.
“I get this and for the most part I do but not when it comes to my baby. That’s where I draw the line ... this is how kids get bullied based on digging up false information online.”
Ayanda gave birth to a baby boy in March this year.
Taking to Instagram the Celebrity Game Night team leader shared an emotional video showing a step-by-step journey of her pregnancy right up until the birth of her bundle of joy.
“Finally, my forever has come,” Ayanda captioned the video, which shows scenes of her newborn son being delivered via C-section, a post she has since deleted on Instagram.
Before giving birth the media personality took to her Instagram to announce in a beautifully shot video that she was about to become a first-time mother.
“More than my heart can hold. Greater than I deserve. Beyond everything I could ask for. An answer to a secret and nervous prayer. Finally, my forever has come ...” wrote Ayanda.
