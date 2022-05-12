Ayanda Thebethe denies dating a married man

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe has denied dating a married man.

The model felt compelled to set the record straight after a blogger, notorious for blogging about celebrities, announced on Twitter that Ayanda Thabethe’s baby daddy was a married man.

The mother of one poured cold water on the rumours spread by the blogger. Taking to Twitter she denied the news, and said she was not even dating anyone.

“I definitely am NOT dating nor do I have a child with a married OR even engaged man. As you were.”

In her Twitter mentions one of her followers told her there was no need to say anything about the news.

“Ayanda, you owe no explanation to anybody. How you manage your affair is your business. Do not allow some unscrupulous losers to invade your space,” said the tweep.