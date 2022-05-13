Kelly Khumalo, Jub Jub pen heartfelt messages to Christian on his birthday
Musicians Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub's son celebrated his 12th birthday, and they took to their Instagram to pen beautiful messages to their son.
Kelly shared a picture of herself and her cub and said she has his back no matter what. She also shared a clip where she sang to her son, who flashed the biggest smile for his mom.
“I will carry you on my back until you are strong, wise and old enough to fly on your own. I promise to fight and block everything that stands in the way of you becoming everything God has designed you to be.
“You will fall, make mistakes along the way but that’s part of growing up. As long as you learn and continuously fight to be a better person, that’s good enough for me. I got you son and I love you to the moon and back.”
In a separate post Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye assured his son about his presence in his life.
“Happy birthday champ. I love you too much I hope you believe in yourself as much as I believe in you. If ever you feel like life is trying to knock you down, it won’t succeed for as long as I’m alive. Re ba tloung Le ba taung.”
Things have not always been rosy between the parents and Jub Jub recently apologised to Kelly for the faux pas in his interview on Podcast and Chill.
“I am hoping and most importantly praying that you and I will one day reach an amicable solution to co-parent our champ. All I beg for is an opportunity to be part of his life.
“You are the mother of my son and I have a lot of respect for you. In me trying to set the record straight about me being an absent father to my son or me not caring or loving him, a lot of wrong happened in a short space of time during that interview," read the statement on Instagram.
