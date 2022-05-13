‘MacG makes it difficult to defend him’ — Tweeps react to recent ‘Podcast and Chill’

Tweeps were left with mixed emotions after Podcast and Chill host MacG compared reality TV star and dancer Zodwa Wabantu to media personality Minnie Dlamini, and went on to insult them.

In a clip from the latest episode of the show MacG alleged both stars sell sex for a living, adding the women must not sell people dreams about what they do.

“There is no difference between Minnie Dlamini and Zodwa Wabantu. They both sell p*ssy. One owns it, one doesn't,” he claimed.

His comments set tongues wagging on social media and some tweeps were not impressed with his language used towards women and the way he broached the subject.

“MacG really needs to work on his choice of words and timing. He might be trying to sound raw and uncut but some of his words are just wrong. Someone needs to address him, Nobody said raw and uncut should be distasteful and disrespectful,” said one tweep.

Minnie has been catching strays this week after tweeps ran with an unverified rumour that she had an affair with businessman Edwin Sodi which led to her divorce.

In a joint statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the media personality and her estranged husband Quinton Jones denied the reports, saying they were false and “baseless.”

“We have been made aware of allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, and malicious.

"Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us,” read the statement.