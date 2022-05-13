WATCH | Rachel Kolisi’s hilarious reaction to claims she and Siya own a fleet of expensive cars

Rachel Kolisi is a joker, and her response to claims that she and her husband Siya own a fleet of expensive cars is probably the best one yet.

The businesswoman took to Instagram this week to make light of a report claiming she and the Springbok captain have a garage full of luxury rides.

The report claimed the pair own a Range Rover, two Mercedes-Benz vehicles and a Volkswagen.

“Altogether, their garage is worth more than R20m and they keep adding more cars to it,” said the report.

On Instagram, Rachel shared a hilarious clip of her son’s toy cars, suggesting those were the luxury cars the report was talking about.

“Technically they weren’t wrong,” she joked.

The funny video garnered more than 66,000 views and hundreds of comments from her followers.

Watch the video below: