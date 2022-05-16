Tamia and Andile Mpisane welcome their baby girl
‘We thank God for the safe delivery, and thank you to everyone for the well wishes’
Newlyweds Andile and Tamia Mpisane's precious cargo has arrived, and grandmother MaMkhize couldn't be more excited.
The reality TV star and businesswoman took to her Instagram to announce the couple have welcomed their baby girl into the world.
She shared a snap of Andile holding the cute feet of her grandchild.
"The Mpisane, Louw, and Mkhize family are pleased to announce the arrival of baby Miaandy. Our little princess arrived safely early this morning at 0.14am weighing 2.8kg. Mommy Tamia Mpisane is safe and recovering. Dad Andile Mpisane is extremely tired but in good spirits.
"We thank God for the safe delivery, and thank you to everyone for the well wishes. On a lighter note, she was waiting for grandma to come back from the match to witness her arrival. I am over the moon to be a grandma again," she wrote
After months of speculation, Tamia finally put the rumours to bed in February when she confirmed she was pregnant and penned a lengthy heartfelt message to her baby on Instagram.
"Dear Baby. Oh, how I can’t wait to meet you. One day when you get to see this, I want you to know just how precious you are to me. From the moment I knew about you, I fell insanely in love with you.
"You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us. But I promise to give you the best of me. I’m not perfect but my love for you is and will forever be perfect," wrote Tamia.
Proud father Andile Mpisane, who has two children with socialite and DJ Sithelo Shozi, said he was looking forward to witnessing Tamia being a mother.
"This is beautiful, my love. I know you’re going to make an amazing mom and I can’t wait to witness every moment of it. I love you, Mama we khaya," he wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.