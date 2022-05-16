Tamia and Andile Mpisane welcome their baby girl

Newlyweds Andile and Tamia Mpisane's precious cargo has arrived, and grandmother MaMkhize couldn't be more excited.

The reality TV star and businesswoman took to her Instagram to announce the couple have welcomed their baby girl into the world.

She shared a snap of Andile holding the cute feet of her grandchild.

"The Mpisane, Louw, and Mkhize family are pleased to announce the arrival of baby Miaandy. Our little princess arrived safely early this morning at 0.14am weighing 2.8kg. Mommy Tamia Mpisane is safe and recovering. Dad Andile Mpisane is extremely tired but in good spirits.

"We thank God for the safe delivery, and thank you to everyone for the well wishes. On a lighter note, she was waiting for grandma to come back from the match to witness her arrival. I am over the moon to be a grandma again," she wrote