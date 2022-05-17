Kamo Mphela shook! Her name used to release music on a streaming platform

Amapiano singer and dancer Kamo Mphela was left shook after she discovered someone released songs under her name on a streaming service.

Taking to Twitter Kamo shared her ordeal with her followers and said she wondered why someone would do that to her.

“Someone released music under my name, which is wild — like why would you do that, babe?” she wrote.

In her mentions her followers advised the star on how to make sure this does not happen again.

“As soon as you get into the entertainment business you are supposed to trademark all variations of your stage name to prevent such opportunists.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Kamo Mphela's management for comment. Any update will be include once received.

Kamo burst onto the scene with a bang and has been making waves since.