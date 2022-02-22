Blxckie on his latest project: 'This EP is an exploration of another side of me'

Rapper Blxckie explores heartbreak, love, evolving emotions and new-age romance on his EP 4LUV, singing slow acoustic to show vulnerability to his fans.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said after seeing the success of a lot of slow ballads he felt this would be the perfect project to pay homage to that and give the fans what they wanted.

“Most of the music I am doing now [relates the] stories of people I've heard. This EP is an exploration of another side of me that I’m excited to share with everyone who has followed my journey,” he said.

His EP is produced by London Rhodes, Hercules, Zooci Coke Dope and himself, and has hints of trap soul and amapiano.

“A lot of amapiano beats have super chord progressions so I decided to sing on them instead of just rapping, and I feel like it's easier that way. I feel like I have a knack for kwaito and slow-tempo types of things, so to sing on it is like a joy to me.”

Singer Nicole Elocin is the lucky vocalist who was able to score a feature on a song titled Fortuner Teller on the rapper's six-track project.

“We made a dope song, we had a session doing two songs and that was the song that I thought sounded crazy. We've been sitting on it for a year-and-a-half. I don't really like doing features. I don't even trust people like that. But this one I thought could go in, as the silkiness in her voice kind of compliments the project.”

Blxckie expressed his gratitude for the support he received when he bagged his first gold plaque for his debut album B4Now.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey from B4Now to where we are today with this new project 4LUV — I’m excited to keep creating and revealing more of Blxckie through music.”

Rapper Lucas Raps, Kamo Mphela, Gigi Lamayne and Big Hash were among the celebrities spotted at the listening session.

Take a look at some of the pictures below: