Robert Marawa takes on Penny Lebyane over R22m SA flag

Seasoned broadcaster Robert Marawa has weighed in on Penny Lebyane's tweet comparing the department of sports, arts and culture's R22m flag project to other monuments around the world.

The department explained that R17m will be spent on the flag and another R5m for geotechnical studies. It said the flag would create jobs, promote tourism and be a national landmark.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, seasoned radio and TV presenter Penny asked how other monuments were built.

“Obviously [sports, arts and culture minister] Nathi Mthethwa is not liked by a whole industry that hates itself, so nothing new there for me. But l have a question. How did they build your favourites the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Statue Of Liberty in New York, Christ The Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro? Why do you like them?”

Replying to the tweet, Robert said they could not be compared to what was about to go down in Mzansi.

“They were not flags! They were not vanity projects in a struggling economy of mass youth unemployment caused by a thieving government! Here's some leisure reading,” tweeted Robert.