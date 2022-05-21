Master KG reminisces about ‘small beginnings’ before stardom
Kgaogelo Moagi, popularly known as Master KG, has become an inspiration for a lot of young people in Mzansi and abroad after humble beginnings in his music career.
Master KG hails from Calais, a village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. He took to his Instagram timeline this week to reflect on defying the odds before becoming a household name.
"Don't undermine that bedroom studio. One day it will make sense. Just focus and work hard," he captioned the post.
Don't undermine that bedroom studio one day it wi make sense!!!Just focus and work hard pic.twitter.com/VsEThlzqb5— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) May 15, 2022
Master KG shot to stardom after his song Jerusalema, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, became a global anthem. After the song went viral, he has rubbed shoulders with many internationally-renowned celebrities.
During an interview with TshisaLIVE, the producer and club DJ said he was grateful for all his success.
"A lot of people love the song. There were a lot of memories created with the song. It's been amazing. I'm so happy the song ended up getting world recognition. It's so beautiful to see. I think SA does recognise my talent. Most of my music started here and went outside," he said.
