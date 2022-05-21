Master KG reminisces about ‘small beginnings’ before stardom

Kgaogelo Moagi, popularly known as Master KG, has become an inspiration for a lot of young people in Mzansi and abroad after humble beginnings in his music career.

Master KG hails from Calais, a village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. He took to his Instagram timeline this week to reflect on defying the odds before becoming a household name.

"Don't undermine that bedroom studio. One day it will make sense. Just focus and work hard," he captioned the post.