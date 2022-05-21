Thuso Mbedu looks back on 'The Underground Railroad' success a year later

Two-time Emmy-nominated actress Thuso Mbedu has taken to Instagram to reflect on her time shooting The Underground Railroad, a year after it made its debut on screens.

The star played the lead character of Cora in Barry Jenkins' adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

She penned a heartwarming letter to her fans, thanking them for making the series a success.

“A year ago The Underground Railroad dropped. It is a project that I will always hold dear in my heart. I will always celebrate every single person involved in creating this story.

“Thank you to the South Africans who showered me with love and support and danced along to a dance challenge and made it a Thuso Mbedu Day situation. Oh goodness. I still blush at the thought of it. Thank you to everyone else who received this gift with kindness and an open heart.”