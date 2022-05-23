SNAPS | Inside Julian Savea and his missus' gender reveal
23 May 2022 - 06:00
Rugby player Julian Savea has shared a precious gender reveal moment with his family, unveiling that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy.
"Special moment to cherish. As much as I love being a #girldad I honestly can’t wait for the little uce to get here so I’m no longer outnumbered." he wrote.
Blue Mbombo also held a gender reveal celebration recently, announcing she is expecting a girl.
Blue shared her excitement at being a #GirlMom
"Dear Lord, please grant me the wisdom and strength to be the best mother to my daughter,” she wrote on IG.
