TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Julian Savea and his missus' gender reveal

23 May 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Julian Savea and his missus are expecting their second child.
Image: Instagram/ Julian Savea

Rugby player Julian Savea has shared a precious gender reveal moment with his family, unveiling that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy.

"Special moment to cherish. As much as I love being a #girldad I honestly can’t wait for the little uce to get here so I’m no longer outnumbered." he wrote.

Blue Mbombo also held a gender reveal celebration recently, announcing she is expecting a girl.

Blue shared her excitement at being a #GirlMom

"Dear Lord, please grant me the wisdom and strength to be the best mother to my daughter,” she wrote on IG.

