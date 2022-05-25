Amapiano sensation Pabi Cooper opens up about being hospitalised for fatigue

Amapiano sensation Pabi Cooper has taken to Instagram to reveal she was hospitalised for two weeks for fatigue.

"Nothing gives me greater joy, nor satisfaction, than to be able to give my all. This had me doing shows back to back and delivering content at a very rapid rate without a sense of concern in regards to my physical and mental well being."

The Banyana ke Bafana hitmaker said her hospital stay made her question whether she would be fit to perform again.

"Two weeks ago I got hospitalised and at this point I realised the importance of taking care of self. My body crumbled to its worst condition and I suffered severe pain in a hospital bed. Frustrated and devastated about never being able to do what I love again," she wrote.